Parent Denisse Edwards, like many other parents in Wilson County, will be alone at home this week with their elementary student during hybrid learning.
"We are not going to replicate exactly what they would be getting at school," Edwards told News4.
Wilson County Schools is learning in a hybrid model this week K-12, and will announce Thursday what the following week will look like for school.
Edwards' hope is to play the role of a schoolteacher to the best of her ability.
"We can have a positive attitude. We can't really control the rest of it. We can control how we react to it," she said.
What has worked for Edwards, can work in any household navigating through this school year.
"(My son) likes consistency, so even just doing the pledge of allegiance that’s a signal to the students that the day has started. They do that every day at school. If you do it at home it clicks with them, oh okay now I’m not having breakfast and watching cartoons I’m actually doing school."
Another important factor is to have fun, like school was intended to be.
"We have this little megaphone from my toddler that you can change your focus (that) we make daily announcements (on)," she said using the megaphone as an example.
It's also vital to remember, teaching is not about being perfect.
"I’ve never done this before, so I had to give myself a little bit of grace," Edwards said. "I would just say be kind and be patient and just have fun."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.