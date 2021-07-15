LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - People in Wilson County were in a state of shock this morning after a small plane made a hard landing across the street from their home. It happened in Lebanon near Fall Creek Road. One neighbor says she watched it all unfold from her backyard, which lies on a private runway.

“And he goes all the way to the end of the runway, which you can’t see from here,” says neighbor, Carmelle Jasenovic, who later saw him take off. “He was high enough over here that he was flying over this golf cart.”

She says the pilot, her neighbor, was on his way to Wisconsin for an air show, but he didn’t get far when Carmelle heard a “small crash”.

“I didn’t follow him, but then I heard “put, put, put, put, put” and I turn around … I saw the black smoke,” Jasenovic recalls. “I called 9-1-1 right away.”

The plane landed on the side of Fall Creek Road just beyond the private runway. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the only person on board and had minor injuries after climbing out.

“In the last seven years that I’ve been hanging out here we have not lost an airplane,” says Jasenovic.

And this time, that’s thanks to Jasenovic’s quick response from her runway seat.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is urging drivers to avoid the area as the FAA complete their investigation