LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A traveling exhibit of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier monument was at the Wilson County Veterans Museum beginning Thursday, the 75thanniversary of the landing of Allied troops at Normandy, France, now known as D-Day.
The images were straight out of Washington, DC, the lined white graves of veterans, an eternal flame and a traveling replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The men in blue travel with the monument to tell its story.
“When they died, there was no way of identifying them, so there was no way of returning them to their families, but we wanted to honor them.”
Honoring them by being there on Thursday, Brian Tinter and his son Jackson now have a DC trip on their mind.
“To see this replica and see how amazing it is, it has definitely inspired me to see the real thing, the guards, the changing of the guards,” said Tinter.
That’s the whole point. The monument travels so you don’t have to.
Lindsey Roberts makes sure the Wilson County Veterans Museum keeps doing that.
“The Tomb of the Unknown, a lot of people never travel to DC to see that,” said Roberts, the Wilson County Service Officer. “So it’s great and a privilege to have it here.”
Everything at the museum is free to see. It’s all financed with private money for one reason.
“I don’t want history to die,” said Roberts.
The replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will be on display at the museum through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.