LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Health Department is moving their Covid-19 testing site again, back to the fairgrounds. Testing will be held from 8:30 AM through 10:30 AM Monday-Friday, drive through style.
Self-testing kits will be distributed at the site free of charge.
You can contact the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325.
