The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, the highest level in two months

The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, the highest level in two months. Pictured is a medical worker sealing a test tube with a Covid-19 nasal swab at a testing site in California, on December 2.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Health Department is moving their Covid-19 testing site again, back to the fairgrounds. Testing will be held from 8:30 AM through 10:30 AM Monday-Friday, drive through style. 

Self-testing kits will be distributed at the site free of charge. 

You can contact the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.