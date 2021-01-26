With a limited COVID-19 vaccine availability in Wilson County, some people are willing to do whatever they can to get a shot.
Larry Stroud, a 79-year-old man battling Parkinson's, has been desperately waiting for his COVID-19 vaccine. This week, he finally received one in Putnam County.
"We've been on the Wilson County waiting list since January 6th," Larry's wife, Kelly King, told News 4.
During his more than two and a half weeks of waiting in Wilson County for his vaccine and never getting an appointment, Stroud, thanks to his wife Kelly's persistence, could get him on the waiting list in Putnam County.
Stroud's family said they thought they could get a vaccination in Putnam County before Wilson County. This is similar to their neighbors who also received their shot in Putnam County.
"We are absolutely thrilled," King said, sitting beside her husband. "They gave us two hours to get there, we got our clothes on and hit the road...Still haven't heard from Wilson County."
Right now, there is no residency requirement to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee, meaning people outside of the state could get a vaccination.
"They were surprised we would drive that far to get the vaccine, but they didn't have any qualms about us coming from Wilson County at all," King said.
However, Florida has enacted residency requirements to prevent those from outside of the state to get vaccinated.
Now with Larry's vaccination, his caretaker and wife Kelly are hoping to get theirs soon.
"She is an LPN. She just has to show that then she can get her shot," King said. "I have diabetes, so I'm on the next list."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.