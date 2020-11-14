Wilson County man charged with rape after 40 years

A Wilson County man was charged with aggravated rape after authorities said the crime first happened more than 40 years ago.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged 77-year-old Donald Wayne Haynes with six counts of aggravated rape.
TBI special agents said the incidents happened between June 1979 and November 1985 when the victim was younger than 13 years old.
TBI special agents said Haynes sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions at his home in Wilson County.
The charges come after TBI special agents started an investigation in July.
On Tuesday, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Haynes, and he was arrested on Friday. He is being held on a $150,000 bond at Wilson County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.