Wilson County man charged with rape after 40 years

Donald Wayne Haynes was charged with aggravated rape after authorities said the crime happened more than 40 years.

 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

A Wilson County man was charged with aggravated rape after authorities said the crime first happened more than 40 years ago.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged 77-year-old Donald Wayne Haynes with six counts of aggravated rape.

TBI special agents said the incidents happened between June 1979 and November 1985 when the victim was younger than 13 years old.

TBI special agents said Haynes sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions at his home in Wilson County.

The charges come after TBI special agents started an investigation in July.

On Tuesday, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Haynes, and he was arrested on Friday. He is being held on a $150,000 bond at Wilson County Jail.

 

