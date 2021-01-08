A 79-year-old man in Wilson County is battling Parkinson's disease and needed a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
News 4 introduced you to Kelly King and her husband Larry Stroud Tuesday.
"It just should not be this complicated," King said of the process.
Fortunately, they're now scheduled for a vaccine, but not in Wilson County, instead 50 miles east in Putnam County.
"Literally in less than five minutes, I had an appointment for next Thursday," King said. "It's not guaranteed, but it's for next Thursday. They said they are expecting enough vaccine to be able to cover them."
In Wilson County, King called the local health department repeatedly.
"On Monday, I called 58 times. On Wednesday, I called 95 times," King said.
Finally, she got her husband on a waiting list, behind 384 others.
"I'm hoping that Wilson County will get enough vials that I can our shot here. I don't care if I have to go to Knoxville," King said. "We don't have a day. It could be next week or next month."
Now the family is waiting to see where Larry will get his shot, which they've desperately been waiting for.
"He needs his shot. His health will not allow him to survive COVID," King said.
