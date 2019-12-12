SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Wilson County man on theft charges after he reportedly stole $60,000 from a Midstate charity.
According to the TBI, 52-year-old Jeffrey Coleman served as treasurer for Middle Tennessee Tres Dias charity based out of Sumner County between 2013 and 2016 and was responsible for collecting money, managing the charity's bank accounts, and paying bills.
An investigation launched in October 2018 found that Coleman was responsible for funds going missing during his time as treasurer. Coleman is charged with one count of theft of property.
He was booked into Sumner County Jail on $10,000 bond.
