Smart 911 is a nationwide service designed to cut down on response times for emergency calls.
The service can be accessed either online or on your phone, and creating a profile takes just a couple of minutes that could be the difference in saving lives.
"It's a nationwide service, so the profile you create will work here in Wilson County, and it will follow you wherever you may go," Karen Moore, Director of Wilson County 911, said,
The application is available for emergency personnel in both Wilson County and Davidson County.
Once your profile is set, the app will share critical information with emergency responders the next time you call 911.
Information such as your address, medical conditions, and several other things to help in the event of an emergency.
It's free to the public.
"That information can be used to save time getting there, plus give medical information, allergies, or so many pets in the home if there is a house fire," Moore said, adding that the information is confidential and can only be viewed once a 911 call has been placed.
You can also text 911 in Wilson County if needed.
"You are hearing it first here on channel 4. We are text 911 ready for all carriers," Moore said. "We have not made it if public because it's best if you call. Call if you can. Text if you must."
For example, a domestic situation.
But even for those unable to speak, a smart 911 profile can be beneficial.
"We had a lady to call and unable to speak. We had her profile setup, had medical info, also knew where she had a key hidden. EMS people were able to make easy access to the home," Moore said.
"We just want to help save lives in Wilson County. It's worth that amount of money we spend to allow these profiles to be built up."
To sign up for Smart 911 app, click here.
