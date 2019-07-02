WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- There is a new effort to add 10 artists murals around Wilson County by the end of 2020.
The Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau is hunting for artists and sponsors to help bring mural art to their community, noting that cities across the country have witnessed the positive impacts of these public art projects.
The organization is searching for interested artists, and businesses interested in becoming sponsors of the murals.
For more information please contact the Visit WilCo folks at tourism@wilsoncountytn.gov, or by phone at 615-547-6438.
