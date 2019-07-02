Visit Wilson County logo

Visit Wilson County logo

 Courtesy Visit Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -- There is a new effort to add 10 artists murals around Wilson County by the end of 2020.

The Wilson County Convention & Visitors Bureau is hunting for artists and sponsors to help bring mural art to their community, noting that cities across the country have witnessed the positive impacts of these public art projects.

The organization is searching for interested artists, and businesses interested in becoming sponsors of the murals.

For more information please contact the Visit WilCo folks at tourism@wilsoncountytn.gov, or by phone at 615-547-6438.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.