Wilson County students in kindergarten through the fifth grade will be heading back to the classroom Monday.
Those students will return to in-person learning, while students in grades sixth to 12 will remain on the hybrid learning system. Students will be required to wear masks in school buildings.
Wilson County School officials said voluntary Pre-K and Exceptional Education Pre-K would transition back to in-person learning.
Officials with Wilson County Schools said they are continuing to monitor the health data provided by state and local health departments daily. They added that Wednesday's announcement "provides a better outlook for overall consistency and planning for your household" due to the "many inconveniences" caused by COVID-19.
"Our intent is to remain in these models unless critical data points indicate that a change is necessary," Wilson County Schools said in a statement on Wednesday. "Please keep in mind that if an individual school becomes too difficult to staff or illnesses cause a significant amount of absences, then the district would highly consider placing that individual school on a Remote Teaching and Learning schedule for a minimal two week period. This measure was applied multiple times during the fall semester. The reason was to allow for ample recovery and prevention time."
