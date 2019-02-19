LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A captain at the Wilson County Jail was arrested on a DUI charge on Monday afternoon.
Capt. Cheryl Henry was arrested around 4:45 p.m. in the East Main Street area by the Lebanon Police Department.
Henry was booked into the Wilson County Jail. She was released at 9 p.m. after serving the mandatory four-hour period for an alcohol-related charge.
Henry was placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
