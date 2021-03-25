Wilson County is ready for possible severe storms

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The sky and the sun are coming out now and then in Wilson County as crews prepare for possible wicked weather.

Here’s what it looks like right now in Lebanon, Wilson County. We’re mostly seeing cloudy skies with the sun occasionally peeping out.@WSMVDanThomas says Wilson county could see severe thunderstorms starting anytime from 4pm and could continue through the evening. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/nvQKcbq4D8 — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) March 25, 2021

Wilson County schools let students out two hours early on Thursday and canceled extracurricular activities because of the possible severe weather. To check closings in your area, click here.

If there is one school district that wants to avoid this weather its Wilson County Schools. Little more than a year ago the march deadly tornadoes damaged West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary.

Wilson County could see severe thunderstorms anytime from 4 p.m., with the threat continuing into the evening. To read the full weather forecast, click here.

