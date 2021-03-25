Wilson County is ready for possible severe storms

Wilson county could see severe thunderstorms starting anytime from 4 p.m. and could continue through the evening.

 Joe Wenzel

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The sky and the sun are coming out now and then in Wilson County as crews prepare for possible wicked weather.

Wilson County schools let students out two hours early on Thursday and canceled extracurricular activities because of the possible severe weather.

4Warn Closings & Delays

If there is one school district that wants to avoid this weather its Wilson County Schools. Little more than a year ago the march deadly tornadoes damaged West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary.

Wilson County could see severe thunderstorms anytime from 4 p.m., with the threat continuing into the evening. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Tornado Watch issued for Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.

