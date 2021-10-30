WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County school officials and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior during a recent Halloween party.
School officials sent a letter to parents addressing claims by several female students that they were touched inappropriately by another student toward the end of a Halloween Dance at Gladeville Middle School.
School officials said they spent many hours talking to students, reviewing surveillance footage, and talking to parents on Friday.
In the letter, the school principal assured parents that the allegations were being thoroughly investigated but had found that “many of the rumors swirling around were false,” and that they would continue to investigate the claims.
"Our team will continue speaking with students and staff on Monday and will continue to apply the code of conduct as appropriate. We will also be discussing the appropriate rules and norms of behaviors in all school settings with students," Gladeville Middle School Principal Bethany Wilson said in a letter to parents on Friday.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement, saying that “No students or bystanders have been able to confirm the identity or give a specific description of who might have done this.”
The statement also assures they are taking the matter very seriously, and will continue to investigate, although “nothing has been substantiated at this point to the alleged incident.”
Wilson encouraged parents to reach out to the Gladeville Middle School staff including herself, the SRO, assistant principals, and counselors for any concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.