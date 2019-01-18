LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County home was destroyed in a massive fire Friday morning.
Flames engulfed the home in the 9200 block of Hartsville Pike in Lebanon.
The fire started around 4 a.m. The family was able to make it outside safely.
Firefighters had trouble getting water to the home because they had to shuttle water from 2 to 3 miles away because there were not any fire hydrants nearby.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
