LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Tuesday morning, the Wilson Central High School athletic fields took a hit from a possible tornado touchdown.
Lately Wilson County cannot catch a break when it comes to severe weather.
It's happened here at the athletic complex before and because of straight line winds, there is a substantial damage to the baseball field Tuesday morning.
The scoreboard is ruined, the centerfield wall destroyed, and trees have been damaged along the right field line.
There is a ton of work ahead for the program.
"The first thing I saw was the band trailer flipped over and our fence was totally messed up and centerfield was just gone," senior Tristan Lewis said.
A year after Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle were hit by March's deadly tornado, now Wilson Central High School is experiencing the damage.
"It was tough we didn't know anything would happen here," head baseball coach Anthony Ford said. "We thought it was all north of us. My assistant principal said we had damage (this morning)."
The team was set to play their final home game of the season, on senior night. Now that cannot happen.
"All the players are upset," Lewis said. "It was crazy that it happened to us."
It's the second straight season senior night is cancelled. Last year to COVID. This year to severe weather.
"Its' going to be different. We would rather have it here, but we can settle for it," Lewis said.
Ford tells News4 they hope to reschedule senior night at Friendship Christian tomorrow night.
"Between tornadoes and covid it's been tough," Ford said. "Like everything else we got to get through it."
Now the cleanup begins, as the school is set to host the Division 2-AA baseball state tournament, a big help financially for the program, three weeks from today.
