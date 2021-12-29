LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County health officials announced some changes to their COVID-19 procedures and location on Tuesday
Beginning Wednesday, all tests and vaccinations will be conducted by appointment only and to schedule an appointment by calling 615-444-5325.
The new vaccination site will now be located at the Health Department:
For more information on Wilson County’s new testing/vaccination site, click here.
