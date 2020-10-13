WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Election Commission has announced early voting locations for voters who want to take part in early voting and beat the long lines on Election Day, November 3.
Voters will be allowed to vote early from October 14 through October 29 four locations. Polls will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Voters are reminded to bring their Tennessee State or federally issued photo ID as an ID is required.
The following locations offer early voting:
- Election Commission Office - 203 E. Main Street, Lebanon
- Mt. Juliet Community Center - 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy
- Watertown Community Center - 95 McCreary Road
- Lighthouse Church - 6141 Saundersville Rd, Mt. Juliet (Closes 5 p.m. Wednesday)
Anyone with questions or concerns should call 615-444-0216 or email info@wilsonelections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.