WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A retirement send-off fit for a leader!
Last night, Wilson County celebrated the career of Dr. Donna Wright.
She spent 40 years in education and the last seven as the Director of Wilson County Schools.
Back in April, the Wilson County School Board voted Jeff Luttrell as the new director of schools.
He'll take over the position next month.
