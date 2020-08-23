WILSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - One man was transported to the hospital after a Sunday afternoon crash that overturned a tractor trailer on I-40.
Cathy Hamilton, 54, was attempting to merge onto I-40 at mile marker 238 when the back of her 2003 Nissan Altima came in contact with a 2014 Freight Liner TT driven by David Garza Sierra, 38.
After the collision, Hamilton maneuvered her vehicle off the left side of the roadway and was not injured during the incident.
Sierra proceeded off the right side of the roadway where the truck he was driving overturned. Sierra was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.
The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and is expected to be cleared by 6 p.m.
