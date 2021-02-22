NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following a week full of ice and snow, Wilson County, like many counties in middle Tennessee, had to reschedule COVID-19 vaccines.
At College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon, the Tennessee Department of Health welcomed back residents for their vaccines. They administered them to people who had to reschedule from last week, and for those already scheduled for Monday.
Many people previously scheduled for last week will be administered shots later in the week. "Snow pushed it back," Bryan and Janice Hines told News 4. "We were supposed to have it last week, but they rescheduled us for this week. We were locked in with the snow and the ice."
Dianne Marquez also had an extended wait for her vaccine. She was scheduled for last Tuesday, but with the snow and ice, she had to push her appointment back six days before she made the drive-up Monday morning from Murfreesboro.
"My appointment was last week Tuesday, but they moved for the snow obviously," Marquez said. "So I changed my appointment for today."
As a healthcare worker, she felt it was important to get vaccinated as soon as possible. "Healthcare workers need to be (protected) to still do your job and protect the people that you are working close (with)."
Starting February 22 in counties that fall under the state's health department, vaccinating for phase 1b began, which includes ages 65 and older, as well as school staff members for K-12 and childcare facilities.
"I have a friend that’s daughter is a teacher, and she is going to get it and that’s a good thing," Billie Smith, who received her second vaccination shot Monday, said.
Phase 1b also includes operations personnel of first responder agencies.
Right now, there is no timeline for when the state will move out of this phase.
