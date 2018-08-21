MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A new high school will officially be coming to Wilson County.
On Monday night, 18 commissioners voted to approve funding for the new school in Mt. Juliet. Six commissioners voted against the plan.
Green Hills High School is seen as a solution to overcrowding in the school district, as News4 previously reported.
The school will be built near the intersection of Lebanon and North Greenhill roads.
The project will cost $107 million.
Commissioners passed a referendum for the November ballot so voters can decide whether or not to raise the sales tax to 9.75 percent to help fund the school's construction.
