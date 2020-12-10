WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools says they intend for students in all schools to return to their respective teaching and learning models January 5th when Christmas break ends, but for some parents they could switch their kids to a fully remote schedule.
"It's tough for me, I'm a working mom," parent Chantelles Carr said. "School has not been in for a full month in Wilson County without them calling short staff because of COVID."
Right now, eight schools in Wilson County, around 1/3 of the entire district, are learning remotely.
Some parents aren’t surprised about the district wide shutdown that Wilson County Schools wanted to avoid.
"We kind of assumed we would be out at some point before Christmas," parent Denisse Edwards said. "I was thankful we weren’t going remote, coming back a week, going back, like to me I would rather do this right into the holiday break."
"Right before Thanksgiving they called schools like they did right now," Carr said. "It's very frustrating."
But there are also parents who have no issue sending their kids to back to school after seeing everything that the district has done around safety for students and staff.
"There are protocols for everything," Edwards said. "I'm not nervous to go back. There is so many handwashing, spacing, everyone has designated areas."
And for a need of consistency, some parents will keep their kids at home.
"I did sign my kids up for virtual so they will not be going back. One minute going, one minute not. It’s too much," Carr said.
