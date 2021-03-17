LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Wilson County Commission passed a resolution this week asking the state to name a portion of Interstate 440 in honor of Caitlyn Kaufman, the Saint Thomas West nurse killed on the interstate in December 2020.
Kaufman was driving to work from her home in Wilson County when she was shot and killed.
A Nashville nurse was shot and killed while driving to work on Interstate 440 late Thursday evening, according to Metro Police.
The county’s resolution will be sent to the county’s state legislators for consideration by the Tennessee General Assembly, according to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.
Kaufman was shot and killed on Dec. 3 just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 440 while she was driving to work. Her car was on the shoulder of the interstate when a Metro Parks Police officer saw the car and thought it might have been involved in a wreck and the driver was slumped over.
The resolution asks for a one-mile section of I-440 be named in Kaufman’s honor just before the West End Avenue exit.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Money is coming in for a scholarship honoring a nurse shot and killed on I-440 in December.
