WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The deadline is fast approaching for Wilson County families to decide whether or not their child will attend school in person, or online.
The district rolled out a plan earlier this month. Wilson County School District spokesperson, Bart Barker, said based on a survey they sent out in June, they expected the majority of parents to select the traditional school path. So far, the district said that is the case.
Just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday during the school board meeting, despite pleas from students, Wilson County Schools voted against requiring face masks at school this fall. Students and staff re instead "expected to wear one."
BREAKING: despite pleas from students, Wilson Co. schools votes against requiring face masks at school this fall — students and staff are instead “expected” to wear one @WSMV— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) July 17, 2020
The district said they have decisions for about 6,300 hundred students so far. They said about 5,000 will take the traditional path and 1,300 chose virtual learning.
However, the district says many more families still need to decide before the deadline, as they expect about 19,000 students enrolled in school in the fall.
Parents have until noon on Sunday to make that decision.
UPDATE: Wilson Co. Schools has extended the deadline to register your student in either virtual or in-person class to Sunday, July 19, at noon— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) July 17, 2020
The district is holding a school board meeting starting at 5 p.m., where parents can learn more about where the district stands now and get more information to help them make their decision for their family.
