It's only the beginning of the school year and Wilson County Schools is in desperate need of bus drivers.
Starting pay was recently raised to $17/hour with a guarantee of at least 4.5 hours of work each day.
Drivers with previous experience or hold a CDL license can earn even more!
Interested in the job? Click here to apply.
