- The BOE is not asking for a tax increase, for additional funding, from the Wilson County Commission.
- Retaining the 95 Educational Assistants and keeping coaching supplements and stipends in place are reflected in this new budget document.
- Of the 41 high school teachers, a different scheduling model would largely retain that personnel. The 41 positions would not be needed under the new proposed scheduling for high schools. The proposed new scheduling format would absorb those teachers – spread across the high schools in our district.
- The new proposed “A/B” schedule at the high school level would consist of students taking 8 classes spread over an entire school year. (Not the usual block schedule, 4 classes August - December, then 4 new classes January – May). The 8 classes spread over an entire year would include alternating days for those classes. Example: MWF “A” Schedule, T/R “B” Schedule. (Much like college – expect for an entire school year.) Our high school principals are very enthusiastic about this potential plan. PLEASE NOTE: This plan is still in the developmental phase and complete details will be made available at a later date.
- We are asking that the Adult High School and Adult Basic Education Programs be funded through Wilson County’s General Fund. In addition, a recommendation to not transfer around $3.5 Million to Employee Health Insurance Fund would not cut any benefits for employees.
You can find a link to the budget here.
The budget now goes to the County Commission’s Education & Budget Committee for their review. Their next meeting is May 21. If they make any changes to the motion, it would go back to the school board.
