LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County farm has rescued 10 horses in the last 11 days.
Hickory Hill Farm took in seven large stray ponies found running around in Robertson County.
They were all sick and five of them are pregnant. One of those horses is in critical condition.
The farm is also taking in three horses from New Jersey rescued from a neglect case there.
Hickory Hill Farm is a volunteer run organization operating solely on donations.
Click if you would like to make a donate money or supplies.
