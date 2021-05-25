LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The athletic fields of a school in Wilson County have been repaired and now, they are ready to play ball.
Three weeks ago, Wilson Central High School athletic fields took a hit from straight line winds. Ever since, the program has been working non-stop repairing the fields for this week.
"Our fence was like totally messed up and then I saw centerfield and it was just gone," Tristan Lewis told News 4 on May 4.
On Tuesday, the scoreboard was replaced, and the centerfield wall has been restored. Also, all of the tree damage is picked up along the right field line.
"Everything looks the same," Wilson Central baseball coach Anthony Ford told News 4.
That was the plan. But it had to be done in three weeks or less, in order to still be able to host the TSSAA Division II-AA state baseball tournament.
"We’ve been in contact several times with TSSSA And I just told (them) that we are going to get everything done if it all possible," Ford said. "We started out on the fence and we just kept checking in with him and like I said finally we made a decision I guess it was last Monday that everything was going to be done."
"I’m really proud of the way it came back," junior Zac WIlson said. "Just thankful for the people who got the fence working and they did a great job on that. It looks really good now."
The tournament will be a big boost for fundraising for the program.
"Businesses that we usually count on you know it’s tough on them because they have had problems through COVID," Ford said. "Fundraising has been tough this year and the money that has come from this tournament gives us a little bit of operating money throughout the summer."
