Willie Nelson receives COVID-19 vaccine at Texas emergency room
Country music artist Willie Nelson received the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

Nelson got his first dose of the vaccine from Family Hospital Systems at their Texas location. He got the vaccine at their drive-through location.

Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool! Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread...

Posted by Family Hospital Systems on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
 

