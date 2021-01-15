Country music artist Willie Nelson received the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
Nelson got his first dose of the vaccine from Family Hospital Systems at their Texas location. He got the vaccine at their drive-through location.
Getting your COVID vaccine is Willie cool! Thank you Willie Nelson for helping Family Hospital Systems slow the spread...Posted by Family Hospital Systems on Wednesday, January 13, 2021
