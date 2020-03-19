Music Review Willie Nelson

In this Feb. 6, 2019 file photo, Willie Nelson performs at the Producers & Engineers Wing 12th Annual GRAMMY Week Celebration at the Village Studio in Los Angeles.

 Richard Shotwell

As concerts and festivals across the country are being cancelled out of a precaution for the novel coronavirus, many artists have taken to live-streaming shows from the safety of their homes.

John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin, for example, both performed concerts from their home pianos and streamed them on Instagram.

Now, Willie Nelson is joining in on the fun, and he's bringing some friends with him. 

Each year, Nelson hosts The Luck Reunion, a music festival/party that takes place on his ranch in Luck, Texas, near Austin. This year's festival has been canceled, so Willie and his pals got together to create "'Til Further Notice," a free, five-hour online concert featuring Nelson, Paul Simon, Jewel and many others.

Nashville-based musicians Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Katie Pruitt and Devon Gilfillian will be performing as well. For a full list of artists, click here.

While most of the acts will be performing remotely, some musicians will be gathered at Arlyn Studios in Austin for the performance. Concert organizers assure that the group at Arlyn will be safe.

The concert begins at 6:00 p.m. CT. Viewers will be able to donate to a digital tip jar during the broadcast. Alternatively, individuals can send a donation via Venmo to @Luck-Reunion. 

Fans can tune into the concert on the 'Til Further Notice website here. The concert will also be streamed on Facebook and Twitch, here and here.

 

