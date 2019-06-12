THOMPSON'S STATION, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who stole from Huff's Grocery in the Burwood neighborhood.
The suspect is identified as 36-year-old Crystal Colyer of Columbia, TN.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 615-790-5550 or Detective Sgt. Kevin Sheldon at 615-790-5554 ext. 3231.
