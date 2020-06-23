FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The woman driving the car that crossed the center line and killed a Brentwood Police officer had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, according to court records.
Ashley Biance Ruth Kroese, 24, of Thompson's Station, TN, was charged with vehicular homicide after she crossed the center line on Franklin Road in Brentwood and struck a police cruiser driving by Brentwood Police officer Destin Legieza on Thursday morning. Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Legieza died as a result of his injuries.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol requested a blood draw from Kroese to test her blood alcohol content. The test came back at 0.166 at the time of the blood draw. The legal limit in Tennessee is 0.08.
Kroese was arrested on Sunday after being released from the hospital. In a court appearance on Monday, bond was set at $750,000.
Traffic camera footage obtained by the THP showed Kroese's Jeep traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Franklin Road at the Concord Road intersection without any headlights. This is the lane Legieza was driving in his Ford Police Interceptor. Another traffic camera video from the Brentwood Market and Deli, directly across from where the crash occurred, showed Kroese's vehicle was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic at the time of impact.
The crash occurred early Thursday morning as Legieza was returning to his precinct at the end of his overnight shift.
Vehicular homicide is a Class B felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.