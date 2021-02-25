FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools will only be able to administer half the planned doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to teachers beginning Thursday, according to the school system.

The school system was told on Feb. 15 it would be receiving 2,000 doses of the vaccine to give to teachers, but only 1,000 doses have been received.

“Staff members and Superintendent (Jason) Golden have made numerous attempts to secure additional vaccines, even offering to drive anywhere in the State to pick up the vaccine for our employees,” Williamson County Schools spokesperson Carol Birdsong said in a message to teachers and staff members scheduled to receive the vaccination this week.

Those with an appointment for Thursday or Friday will receive the vaccination as scheduled. Saturday’s clinic has been canceled. The vaccination clinic will be held at Independence High School in Thompson's Station.

“We expect to receive more vaccine and hold additional clinics, but we do not know when those might happen,” Birdsong said in the message.

The school system encourages educators to get the COVID-19 vaccine at other available locations.

“We understand that the Tennessee Department of Health has provided the vaccine to some grocery and other stores in Williamson County. In addition, we know that other counties have the vaccine,” Birdsong said in the message. “As always, we encourage you to get the vaccine anywhere that you can.

“On behalf of Superintendent Golden and our COVID response team, we are so sorry and disappointed in this turn of events.”