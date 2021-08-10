FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County parents were split Tuesday night on a conversation resurfacing across the nation whether to bring the mask mandate back to schools. Ultimately, the decision was up to the school board, which voted 7 to 3 in favor of masks in the classroom.

All elementary school students and teachers must wear a mask in the classroom and on the bus. The only exemptions will be those with religious objection or for health reasons. Teachers may remove their mask if they are not within six feet of another person while instructing.

School started on Friday in Williamson County after the Williamson County School Board decided to make masks optional in schools.

At a Williamson County School Board meeting on Tuesday night, “COVID protocols” is listed as an agenda item.

While the item is vague, parents are confident the mask policy will be revisited and are split as to whether it should be left to choice or mandated.

“It’s not about whether we agree with masks or not, that’s not the issue,” said Kristin Benton before Tuesday’s meeting. “The issue is parental rights and if we give in on the rights here, what’s next?”

“They told us at school board meetings that they were going to follow CDC guidelines, and they didn’t,” said Ashley McDonough before Tuesday’s meeting. “They’re choosing to ignore them or pick them apart.”

The school board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Williamson County Administrative Building on West Main Street.