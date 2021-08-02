FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson Medical Center announced Monday it has seen a significant rise in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.
The hospital currently has 22 COVID-19 patients with seven in the CCU as compared to three COVID-19 patients on July 12. Williamson Medical Center said its COVID-19 census was zero on June 5, the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, and again on June 17.
As with other hospitals, more than 95% of patients hospitalized at Williamson Medical Center are unvaccinated. Those few cases of “breakthrough” infections in people who have been vaccinated generally have shown much more mild symptoms. Overall, the average age of current patients is younger than during previous peaks.
“The situation at WMC is reflective of what is taking place nationally and statewide where the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has also been rapidly increasing,” the hospital said in a statement. “The Delta variant is now the most prevalent strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. and locally. Research has shown that the Delta variant is much more contagious and may lead to more serious infections than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19.
“WMC strongly encourages members of the community who are not yet vaccinated to please reconsider. We believe that vaccines are working as is evidenced by the low number of ‘breakthrough’ infections and the milder symptoms of those who are vaccinated and do test positive for COVID-19. The vaccines continue to demonstrate high effectiveness against the Delta variant in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths. Vaccines also remain the most effective way to reduce the risk of complications from COVID-19 and to protect our loved ones.”
Per updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WMC is encouraging the community to wear a face covering when in a public place regardless of vaccination status, maintain at least six feet of distance between others and frequent hand washing with soap and water.
In efforts to protect patients, staff and visitors, Williamson Medical Center is requiring universal masking at all times in WMC facilities.
