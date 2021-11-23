FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson Medical Center reports an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks, including a younger COVID positive population of adults under the age of 60 requiring inpatient care, especially in the unvaccinated population, the hospital announced Tuesday.
“As we head into the Thanksgiving Holiday, Williamson Medical Center strongly encourages community members to celebrate safely,” the hospital said in a statement. “Getting vaccinated, including getting a booster shot if eligible, is the best way to protect those not yet eligible for vaccination, such as young children. If you are not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends delaying travel until you are and wearing a well-fitting mask.”
The hospital reported 14 people, four of whom were vaccinated, are currently hospitalized as of Tuesday. Nine of those patients are between the age of 30 and 59. On Oct. 28, there were only three people hospitalized and two were above the age of 60.
The hospital also said individuals may choose to wear a mask even if vaccinated if a member of your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.
“If you’re gathering with people from multiple households, consider taking additional precautions such as avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel and taking a COVID-19 test,” the hospital said in a statement.
Click to find where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster shots for those eligible.
