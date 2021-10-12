FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Commission approved a request allowing Williamson Medical Center to apply for $150 million in bond financing to help fund a major renovation project for the hospital.
The hospital said the renovation project will strengthen the hospital’s ability to provide sophisticated, comprehensive, high quality healthcare for Williamson County and Middle Tennessee communities for years to come.
This will be the first major update to the hospital’s core footprint since 2003.
“At WMC, we have built our reputation on a high standard of compassionate care with deep ties to our community, and we greatly appreciate the support of our county commission as we reaffirm our commitment to meeting both the current and also the future healthcare needs of our growing community,” Williamson Medical Center CEO Phil Mazzuca said in a news release. “Williamson County is projected to more than double our current population by 2040, and it’s imperative that our healthcare system prepares for that growth now. This project will allow us to do this by not only broadening and enhancing our physical plant but also by giving us the resources needed to offer even greater access to high-quality healthcare and accommodate higher acuity services.”
The project, with a projected cost of $189 million, is set to begin in spring 2022 with primary construction expected to be completed by 2024. The planned expansion and remodel will be phased over time and will increase the hospital’s capacity from 203 total beds to 269 upon the completion of all phases. Expected renovations include:
- Expanding capacity in Williamson Medical Center’s Adult ER from 28 beds to 44, along with the addition of a behavioral health pod,
- Expanding Obstetrics from 28 beds to 34, which includes creating separate rooms for labor/deliver/recovery and postpartum patients, adding an additional operating room for C-sections and reconfiguring the NICU to include 9 private bays,
- Adding additional floors to the West Tower and renovating current floors to add a 22-bed observation unit as well as increased capacity in ICU/Stepdown and Medical/Surgical units,
- Renovating patient rooms in the Main Tower to create more space for patients and their families.
Based on Monday’s vote, Williamson Medical Center will be able to leverage $150 million in bonds, which will be repaid over 20 years with hospital revenues. WMC will supplement the bond financing with available funds and a capital campaign to be launched by the Williamson Medical Center Foundation.
“This is an investment in Williamson County and our residents that will literally pay for itself,” James (Bo) Butler, chair of the WMC Board of Trustees, said in a news release. “WMC is thriving, and this project will allow us to prepare for the future so that we can continue to provide the highest level of care and maintain our reputation for attracting top-notch physicians, clinicians and practitioners.”
Williamson Medical Center funds its operations entirely through hospital revenue, with the exception of a partnership with the county on EMS services and receives no taxpayer dollars. Profits are invested back into the hospital and community services, and are used to fund advanced technologies, higher acuity services, facility improvements and much more.
Prior to developing plans for this project, Williamson Medical Center worked with a healthcare consulting firm to assess its future needs. This firm used metrics based on projected population growth in Williamson County to determine bedneed models that were used to develop project plans. The project also includes bringing existing facilities up to date with current hospitals standards for size and technology.
“We moved to our current location in 1986 with 144 beds, 12 operating rooms and one C-section suite,” Mazzuca said. “Since then, out last major project for the primary hospital facility began in 2000 and was completed in 203 when we added two floors to the main tower and built a medical office building and attached parking garage. This increased our bed total to 185 and added a second C-section suite.
“As Williamson County and the surrounding region continue to evolve and grow, it’s imperative that WMC do the same. We are committed to providing the highest quality healthcare to the communities we serve, and, when this project is complete, we will be able to continue doing so for years to come.”
Williamson Medical Center remains dedicated to serving Williamson and surrounding counties in many ways. Some of the additional community benefits include operating the county’s only EMS service, providing staff for county health departments, offering community health education and supporting area schools and organizations. The hospital is also one of the county’s largest employers with more than 1,900 employees.
