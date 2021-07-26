FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department will be moving COVID-19 vaccine operations to the Franklin Clinic on West Main Street on Aug. 2.
The health department is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine at 1405-A Brookwood Ave.
Vaccinations will be available weekdays from 1-3 p.m. for appointments and walk-ins.
Tennesseans aged 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment online or search online to find a local vaccine provider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.