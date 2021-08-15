FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home on Sunday.

The missing girl is 5 feet tall and weight 100 pounds. She was seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road heading toward Maury County.

Williamson County missing 11-year-old The 11-year-old girl was seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road heading toward Maury County.

Contact law enforcement if you see her.

Deputies @WCSO_Sheriff are looking for an 11 year old girl who ran away from home today. She was last seen a short time ago riding a pink dirt bike on Beechcroft heading toward Maury Co. If you see her call 911. — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) August 15, 2021