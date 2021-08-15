Williamson County missing 11-year-old
Williamson County Sheriff's Office

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for an 11-year-old girl who ran away from home on Sunday.

The missing girl is 5 feet tall and weight 100 pounds. She was seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road heading toward Maury County.

Williamson County missing 11-year-old

Williamson County missing 11-year-old

The 11-year-old girl was seen riding a pink and green dirt bike on Beechcroft Road heading toward Maury County.

Contact law enforcement if you see her.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.