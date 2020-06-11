FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department will resume distributing cloth masks provided by the Tennessee Unified Command at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.
The State of Tennessee announced earlier this week it would resume distributing the free cloth masks to the public after confirming with the Environmental Protection Agency that an antimicrobial additive used on the masks was safe.
In Williamson County, the masks will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m at the Agricultural Center. Drive-through assessment and COVID-19 testing following protocols from the CDC and Tennessee Department of Health are also available at the same location.
Testing and masks are free to anyone, regardless of symptoms or county of residency.
Click for testing sites in Tennessee counties.
