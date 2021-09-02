FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations to the Williamson County Agricultural Center beginning Tuesday.
Vaccinations and testing are currently available at the Williamson County Health Department in Franklin.
“Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we are moving testing and vaccine operations to an offsite location in order to accommodate more people,” said Williamson County Health Department Director Cathy Montgomery in a news release. “We hope the residents of Williamson County will continue to take proactive measures to keep themselves and others safe.”
Vaccinations and testing will be available in a drive-through fashion on weekdays. Entrance to the testing and vaccination site is located off Long Lane, just past the main entrance to the Agricultural Center, located at 4215 Long Lane.
Health department administered PCR tests will be available from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. weekdays. Consent forms for testing are available online to print and complete in advance, which will speed up the process at the Agricultural Center. Individuals 16 and over may also pick up self-test kits at the test site from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. or at the Franklin and Fairview clinics during normal business hours.
Vaccines will be available at the Agricultural Center from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays. Individuals may schedule an appointment online, but appointments are not required for vaccinations.
Lightning or severe weather may cause the site to be temporarily closed. Hours of operation are subject to change. The latest schedule is available online.
Tennesseans age 12 and up are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals seeking a COVID-19 vaccine may schedule an appointment online or search online to find a local vaccine provider in Williamson or surrounding counties.
