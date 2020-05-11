FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County Health Department is continuing to offer free COVID-19 drive-through testing and mask distribution for the community on weekday at the Williamson County Agricultural Center.
The testing and mask distribution will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the ag center, located at 4215 Long Lane, just off I-65 at the Peytonsville Road exit.
Public health nurses and or National Guard and State Guard medics will collect nasal swabs for those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume. Individuals do not have to present symptoms to be tested.
Masks will continue to be distributed while supplies last.
In an effort to plan for potentially high testing turnout, large businesses recommending their employees be tested are encouraged to call the Williamson County Public Information line at 615-595-4880. The line is operational weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Businesses are asked to provide an approximate number of employees that desire to receive a test.
