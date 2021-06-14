FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As gun sales skyrocket across the county, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is taking on a project to keep those guns out of the wrong hands.
The sheriff’s office is planning to give away gun safety kits, able to lock up guns with the turn of a key, for free. The program is for Williamson County residents and will begin soon, the sheriff’s office said.
The program is called Project ChildSafe, promoting firearms safety education to all gun owners.
“When a firearm is not securely in your possession, we, as responsible gun owners, should keep our firearms locked up securely in a safe place,” Thomas MacAuley, executive director of Professional Outdoor Media Association said.
At a press conference Monday announced the partnership between POMA, the sheriff’s office and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a deputy from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office demonstrated how to secure different types of firearms with the gun locks.
Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said the county hasn’t had a gun accident involving a child for 40 years.
“I hope that one of these days when I retire, I hope that we never have that happen to us,” Rhoades said.
While gun sales spike nationwide, Rhoades believes the gun safety kits are a way to keep firearms away from people who shouldn’t have them, whether it’s a child or someone who may hurt themselves. POMA said two-thirds of all gun-related fatalities are suicide.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office intends to tell News4 once it receives the gun safety kits and can begin giving them away.
