FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A grandmother and her young grandson are alive after a scary crash pushed them off the road and down a hill.
It happened on I-840 East near the Staff Sgt. David L. Loyd Memorial Bridge on July 21 around 1:30 p.m.
Beth Kennard and her grandson remember seeing a semi trying to pass them. She said it them forcing them off the road.
"Next thing I knew, he was gone and I was going downhill," Beth Kennard, the grandmother said.
Pictures from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office show the black Ford Explorer destroyed.
"It was literally so bumpy," Fritz Durr said.
The six year old is now back at home in Knoxville. He helped his grandmother after they tumbled downhill.
"I showed her where her seat belt was to unbuckle. That's what I did," he said.
Fritz's mother was waiting to pick him up. She was further down the interstate.
She remembers getting a call about a severe crash and needing to head to Vanderbilt.
"It was every single awful thing that you could worry about," Mary Kathryn Kennard, Fritz's mother said.
Deputies are now looking for a blue or red 18 wheeler. Fritz's grandmother told News4 the message she hopes the driver hears.
"Make sure you see the car in the rear view mirror. You put my grandson and I in a lot of pain and anxiety," Kennard said.
They'll be alright and are grateful they walked away alive.
"A guardian angel, honey, he was right there with us," Kennard said.
Fritz's mom credits his regular visits with Knoxville firefighters for helping him stay calm and knowing what to do to help his grandmother.
Anyone with information that can lead to finding the driver is asked to contact Sergeant George Poss at 615-642-5762.
