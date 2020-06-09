FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - For the fifth consecutive year, Williamson County has seen record tourism numbers.
New data released Tuesday shows that Nashville’s neighbor is quickly gaining popularity among out-of-towners. Williamson County welcomed 1.81 million people in 2019. In fact, tourism rose more than 5%, while the rest of nation only saw a 1.7% increase.
Much of that is in part to attractions like downtown Franklin’s Main Street, Arrington Vineyard and the CoolSprings Galleria. Nashville’s popularity can also be credited with some if its exposure. More and more people are making a day trip down I-65 to visit.
If there’s one thing visitors love to do, it’s eating and shopping.
“We know from our research that tourists love Main Street and they come here because of it,” says Ellie Westman Chin, President & CEO of Visit Franklin. “We’ve got great historic attractions. But on the flip side of that, we have what we call ‘group business’ and that’s the tourism that’s gonna come in through in the form of sports or conventions and meetings.”
Dining and shopping top the list of what brings people to Williamson County. Coming in third is outdoor activities followed by historic home tours and music.
Just last year, The Pilgrimage Festival brought in 25,000 people a day to Franklin. Other big turnouts were thanks to Main Street Festival and the annual Dickens of a Christmas in December.
Undoubtedly, this year’s tourism numbers will be bleak compared to last year, all because of COVID-19. All of April was a loss for tourism and business, so now the focus is shifting to the future when people will start to feel safe traveling again.
“Ya know, it’s a little bit uncertain still for this year just because we don’t know,” explains Westman Chin. “But what I do know is that we have such a great foundation laid to come out of this COVID-19 pandemic really strong and really quickly.”
