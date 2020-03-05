FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Williamson County Schools will be closed Friday and Monday districtwide as a precaution after the state announced a Williamson County resident had received a positive test result for coronavirus.
District officials said the School Age Child Care program will also be closed. All extracurricular activities will be cancelled until campuses can be deep cleaned. Schools will communicate if their events are cleared to occur.
Gov. Bill Lee and Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey announced a 44-year-old man from Williamson County had tested positive for coronavirus. Officials are awaiting confirmation from the CDC.
“For the past several weeks, we have been working with the Williamson County Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health as we all have been monitoring the rapidly changing coronavirus health issues in our country and across the world,” Williamson County Schools said in a statement.
Piercey has confirmed that the overall risk to the general public remains low and that the patient is isolated at home. She continued to encourage hand washing and other preventative measures.
WCS nurses are encouraging families to follow the recommendations of the CDC to prevent the spread of flu. Those include regular handwashing, cough etiquette and staying home if you are sick.
“We will continue to follow the guidance of our local and state health departments, and please know that we are committed to updating you with information as it becomes available to us,” the school system said.
