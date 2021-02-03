FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health has granted permission for Williamson County Schools nurses to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to employees when the doses become available, the school system announced Tuesday.
Although there is no timetable for when that might happen, district staff is moving forward with plans for the administration of the vaccine.
Williamson County is currently in the 1a1, 1a2 and 70+ category. Williamson County Schools will not receive the vaccine until Williamson County moves into the 1b category.
Once the vaccine is available, vaccinations will take place at Independence High School in Thompson’s Station on Friday afternoons and Saturdays, depending on the amount of the vaccine that is given to the district. These doses will be made available to WCS employees who wish to receive one.
“I am so impressed with the hard work of our safety and security, nursing and COVID response leadership in securing the approval for our school nurses to administer vaccines to our staff,” Superintendent Jason Golden said in a news release. “That staff has spent many hours planning for that involved process to begin when dosages become available.”
Other counties have already moved to the 1b phase and many Williamson County Schools employees have traveled to those locations to receive their vaccinations.
More details will be sent to Williamson County Schools employees with instructions on signing up and receiving the vaccine in coming weeks.
