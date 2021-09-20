The Williamson County School Board will meet on Monday night to decide whether to continue its mask mandate.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County School Board voted 8-4 to renew a mask mandate for the county school system through Jan. 19, 2022.

The mandate applies to students, staff and visitors at all grade levels.

The school board had to take action at Monday's board meeting because the previously enacted mask mandate expired today.

The Franklin Special School District also voted to extend its temporary mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors indoors and on buses through Jan. 11, 2022.

The FSSD board has the option to rescind the mask requirement at any time based on review of data.

The Williamson County School district made national headlines last month for a number of tense exchanges during a meeting about masks at the August board meeting.

At last month’s meeting, a number of parents confronted doctors who had testified about the effectiveness of masks. It was a tense scene that even President Joe Biden weighed in on and denounced.

Williamson County Schools have had a mask mandate in place since August.

Two Williamson County families have sued Gov. Bill Lee over his executive order allowing parents to opt their students out of the mask mandate.

 

