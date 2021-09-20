FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Williamson County School Board will meet on Monday night to decide whether to continue its mask mandate.

The school district made national headlines last month for a number of tense exchanges during a meeting about masks at the August board meeting.

At last month’s meeting, a number of parents confronted doctors who had testified about the effectiveness of masks. It was a tense scene that even President Joe Biden weighed in on and denounced.

Temporary mask requirement for Williamson County elementary school students to begin Thursday WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Beginning Thursday, elementary school students in Williamson County will be required to wear a mask. The school…

Williamson County Schools have had a mask mandate in place since August, but it expires tonight. The school board will take up the matter again at Monday’s meeting and decide whether to renew the mask mandate.

Two Williamson County families have sued Gov. Bill Lee over his executive order allowing parents to opt their students out of the mask mandate.

Williamson County families file lawsuit against governor, school board FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Two families in Williamson County are filing a lawsuit against the governor and the board of education.

The Williamson County School Board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Franklin Special School District will also vote on its mask mandate at a meeting that also begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday.